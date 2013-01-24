Rapid Air technology fries the tastiest food without the oil

Airfryer's patented Rapid Air technology enables you to fry the tastiest crispy fries that contain up to 80% less fat than a conventional fryer! Its unique combination of fast circulating hot air and a grill element allows you to fry a variety of delicious fried food, snacks, chicken, meat and more in a fast and easy way. Since you only fry with air it provides less smell and vapours than traditional frying, is easy to clean and safe and economical for daily use!