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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9220/20

4.6
| (23) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
See all benefits

With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Black

  • 800 g

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Adjustable time and temperature control

Adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

23

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

3

12/11/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

More than pleased!

Decided to finally try an Air fryer and wow, was amazed by the speed and performance of this unit. Everything so far has turned out better than expected. This unit has exceeded any expectations I had.

Pros

Well built, good quality, easy to use, dishwasher safe.

Cons

Would prefer a digital touchpad, but no major issue with the turn dial.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer

19/12/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great to have

We love this products with only 2 of us in the house it speeds the time for coooking some of our favourites. Especially appreciate the low amount of oil required to Crispen our shrimps and chicken

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer

31/08/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great tasting fries.

Easy to use, and quick results. Makes great tasting fries.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/28 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/28 Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.