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2 year warranty
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Viva Collection Airfryer
Discontinued
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HD9220/20
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Airfryer - English
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220/20
All (13)
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected