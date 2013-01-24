Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Protective shave
Shaver series 5000
Philips shop price
S5320/08
|
Comfortable shave
Shaver series 9000
Philips shop price
S9311/27
|
Sensitive shave
Shaver 7700
Philips shop price
S7710/15
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|