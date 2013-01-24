Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Protective shave

    Wet or Dry, Protective shave

    S9000 series

    Perfection in every pass

    Series 9000
    S7000 series

    Reducing skin irritation

    Series 7000
    S5000 series

    Close, Fast Shave

    Series 5000

    Wet or Dry, Protective shave

    S9000 series
    S7000 series
    S5000 series
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Perfection in every pass

    9000 series

    Reducing skin irritation

    7000 series

    Close, Fast Shave

    5000 series

    Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

    Be the first to review this item

    MultiPrecision Blade System icon
    MultiPrecision Blade System
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    5-direction shaver heads
    Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
    Aquatec Wet & Dry
    Protect your skin from nicks and cuts with Philips Series 5000 shaver. The MultiPrecision Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades.  The powerful quick charging battery offers 45 minutes of shaving time or if in a rush a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    S5320_08

    Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

    Be the first to review this item

    MultiPrecision Blade System icon
    MultiPrecision Blade System
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    5-direction shaver heads
    Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
    Aquatec Wet & Dry

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    S5320/08
    Protect your skin from nicks and cuts with Philips Series 5000 shaver. The MultiPrecision Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades.  The powerful quick charging battery offers 45 minutes of shaving time or if in a rush a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave.
    MultiPrecision Blade System
    MultiPrecision Blade System icon

    Get a shave that's close and precise


    MultiPrecision Blade System

    MultiPrecision blades are specifically designed to give you a close shave whilst protecting your skin. The dual-blade Super Lift & Cut system uses two blades to give a close shave whilst still offering optimal skin comfort. The first blade lifts each hair shaft away from the skin while the second blade cuts the hair shaft at skin level, guaranteeing a close smooth shave.
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

    Flexibility to ensure a close shave


    5-directional DynamicFlex heads

    5-directional  DynamicFlex heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
    Aquatec Wet & Dry
    Aquatec Wet & Dry icon

    Shave wet or dry


    Aquatec Wet & Dry

    Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box?

      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      no 1
      Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

      *Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
      iF Design Award 2016
      One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
      green logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

      Compare shaver S5320 with our other great shavers

      Shaver series 5000

      Protective shave

      Shaver series 5000

      Philips shop price
      S5320/08
      Compare features
      Shaver series 9000

      Comfortable shave

      Shaver series 9000

      Philips shop price
      S9311/27
      Compare features
      Shaver 7700

      Sensitive shave

      Shaver 7700

      Philips shop price
      S7710/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Skin Protection System
      • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
      • Comfort rings for less friction

      Cutting system
      • 27 rotating blades
      • 5 directional movements
      • 1 speed setting
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 8 directional movements
      • 3 speed setting
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 5 directional movements
      • 1 speed setting

      Ease of use
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED
      • Personal comfort settings
      • Aquatec Use wet & dry
      • Digital
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED Display

      Battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

      Included accessories
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch

      Shaver accessories

      Explore our other male grooming products

       OneBlade

       Style

       Hair

       Body

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, exchanges & replacements
      About Philips
      Contact Philips