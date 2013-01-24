Home
    Our No. 1 razor for sensitive skin

    100% waterproof Electric Shaver Series 7000, S7910

    GentlePrecision Blades 

    BeardAdapt Sensor

    SkinGlide Rings

    The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
    Close shave, even on sensitive skin

    GentlePrecision Blades 

    8-direction shaver head

    SkinGlide Rings

    The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
    GentlePrecision Blade System
    Gently does it for a close, sensitive shave


    SkinGlide Rings

    Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glasslike spheres for maximum skin comfort.
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads
    Effortlessly flexible


    GentlePrecision Blades

    Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.
    Comfort rings
    It's all about your comfort


    BeardAdapt Sensor  

    Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed

     
    Philips Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor

    Follow personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues

    Pair the shaver and app

    Get personalized advice

    Set the speed best for your skin

    Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.
    Check smartphone compatibility and app languages at Philips.ca/s7000-support

    What's in the box?

      • Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      What's in the box of shaver S7910?

        • Travel pouch
          Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
        • Precision trimmer
          SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
        The Philips S7000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a travel pouch.
        Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand*

        *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data.
        One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
        Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

        Compare shaver S7910 with our other great shavers

        Shaver series 7000

        Sensitive shave

        Shaver series 7000

        S7910/16
        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        Comfortable shave

        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        SP9860/13
        Shaver series 6000

        Protective shave

        Shaver series 6000

        S6640/49
        Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
        • 8 directions
        • 8 directions
        • 5 directions

        Comfort: For smooth shave
        • ★★★★
        • ★★★★★
        • ★★★★

        Personalised setting
        • Sensitive speed setting recommend by Groomtribe
        • 3 modes – Fast, Normal, Sensitive
        • 3 modes – Fast, Normal, Sensitive

        Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClick Beard styler

        Ease of use: Wet & dry

        Battery: Usage / charging time
        • 50 minutes/1 hour
        • 60 minutes/3 hours
        • 60 minutes/1 hour

        100% Washable

        Also includes
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Travel pouch
        • Qi charger
        • Premium pouch
        • Travel pouch
        • SmartClick Beard styler
        • Charging stand

