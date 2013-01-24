Home
    Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6640/49
    83% of men reduced their skin irritation with Philips Shaver Series 6000*

    Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 6000, S6640/49

    Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6640/49
    The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.
    Anti-Friction Coating checkmark
    Anti-Friction Coating
    MultiPrecision Blades checkmark
    MultiPrecision Blades
    MultiFlex Heads checkmark
    MultiFlex Heads
    *Tested on 24hr beards, n-100, CTL, Germany, 2018
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Anti-Friction Coating

    Reduce skin irritation


    Anti-Friction Coating

    A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiPrecision Blade System

    Get a fast and close shave


    MultiPrecision Blades

    MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiFlex heads

    Glide over your skin smoothly


    MultiFlex Heads

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Aquatec Wet & Dry

    Shave wet or dry


    Aquatec Wet & Dry

    Opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    See the Shaver Series 6000 in action

    What's in the box of Shaver S6640?

      • SmartClick Beard styler
        SmartClick beard styler: Maintain a stubble look with the beard styler attachment. 
      • Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      • SmartClen System PLUS
        Charging stand
      The Philips S6000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming, a travel pouch and SmartClean station to clean, lubricate, and charge your shaver.
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo
      Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

      *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Design Award 2018
      One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognised as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.

      Shaver series 7000

      Sensitive shave

      Shaver series 7000

      S7910/16
      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Comfortable shave

      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      SP9860/13
      Shaver series 6000

      Protective shave

      Shaver series 6000

      S6640/49
      Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
      • 8 directions
      • 8 directions
      • 5 directions

      Comfort: For smooth shave
      • ★★★★
      • ★★★★★
      • ★★★★

      Personalised setting
      • Sensitive speed setting recommend by Groomtribe
      • 3 modes – Fast, Normal, Sensitive
      • 3 modes – Fast, Normal, Sensitive

      Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClick Beard styler

      Ease of use: Wet & dry

      Battery: Usage / charging time
      • 50 minutes/1 hour
      • 60 minutes/3 hours
      • 60 minutes/1 hour

      100% Washable

      Also includes
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • Qi charger
      • Premium pouch
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick Beard styler
      • Charging stand

      S6640/49

      Electric Shaver for Dry or Wet Skin

      S6640/49

      Wet and dry electric shaver
      S6610/11

      Electric Shaver for Dry or Wet Skin

      S6610/11

      Wet and dry electric shaver
      Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
      • 5 directions shaver head movement
      • 5 directions shaver head movement

      Comfort: For smooth shave
      • ★★★★★
      • ★★★★★

      Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
      • SmartClick Precision trimmer
      • SmartClick Beard styler

      Ease of use: Wet & dry

      Battery: Usage / charging time
      • 60 minutes / 1 hour
      • 60 minutes / 1 hour

      100% Washable

      Also includes
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick Beard styler
      • Charging Stand
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick Precision trimmer

