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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5586/50

4.3
| (711) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Powerful shave, gentle on skin

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Power Adapt sensor

  • 360-D Flexing heads

  • Integrated pop-up trimmer

More cutting performance in every stroke

More cutting performance in every stroke

Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

A shaver with the power to tame beards

A shaver with the power to tame beards

The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

Follows the contours of your face

Follows the contours of your face

Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

711

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

07/08/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Awesome Electric Shaver

This is, hands down, the best electric shaver I have ever owned. Very clean shave every morning :-)

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-07

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-07

27/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-13

27/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

shaves closer than a blade.

I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-27

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-27

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  2. Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge