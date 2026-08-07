2 year warranty
Discontinued
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360-D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
4.3
of 5
711
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
07/08/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Awesome Electric Shaver
This is, hands down, the best electric shaver I have ever owned. Very clean shave every morning :-)
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-07
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Do-I
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
D-Squared
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
shaves closer than a blade.
I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge