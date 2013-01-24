Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Cooking accessories

    Baking Master Kit

    HD9925/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Baking master kit Baking master kit Baking master kit
      -{discount-value}

      Baking Master Kit

      HD9925/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more. In an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Baking Master Kit

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more. In an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more. In an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Baking Master Kit

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more. In an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Baking Master Kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Baking master kit

        Accessories and tips to master baking recipes

        • Accessory kit
        • 1x baking accessory
        • 7x silicone muffin cups
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

        Non-stick baking accessory

        The Philips baking accessory fits perfectly your Airfryer. You can bake many different recipes in it.

        7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

        There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          174 x164 x 74  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          210 x 210 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.343  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Baking tray: Anti-stick coated metal
          Material of accessories
          Muffin cups: Red silicone

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips