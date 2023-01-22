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  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L

Discontinued

Airfryer AccessoryBaking Kit L

HD9925/01

2
| (1) Review
Baking Kit L
The L Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your Compact Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!
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Accessories to master baking recipes

Baking Kit L

  • 1x baking accessory

  • 7x silicone muffin cups

Baking accessory

Baking accessory

Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!

7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

22/01/2023

Canada

Canada

Way too small for XL Philips but good quality

I measured this pan and it is 6 inches. The box that it comes in is 8 inches. I only wish that they can put the exact size of the pan! Will definitely return it. Unused.

Pros

good quality

Cons

Too small

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory HD9925/01 Baking Kit L

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory HD9925/01 Baking Kit L

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.