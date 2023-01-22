2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9925/01
1x baking accessory
7x silicone muffin cups
Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Bettima
22/01/2023
Canada
Way too small for XL Philips but good quality
I measured this pan and it is 6 inches. The box that it comes in is 8 inches. I only wish that they can put the exact size of the pan! Will definitely return it. Unused.
Pros
good quality
Cons
Too small
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory HD9925/01 Baking Kit L
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory HD9925/01 Baking Kit L
Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.