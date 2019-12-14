2 year warranty
Discontinued
Suitable for HD962X range
Suitable for HD964X range
Versatile cooking
Non-stick surface
Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.
Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.
With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Nairam
14/12/2019
Canada
First try
Tried on portion of frozen french fries combined with 8 frozen onion rings. Fries came out OK, rings had to be coocked for aditional 5 minutes.
Pros
compact
Cons
small pan, should have two layers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9940/00 Airfryer Grill Pan accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9940/00 Airfryer Grill Pan accessory
The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.