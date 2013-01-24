Home
    Cooking accessories

    Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

    For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
      For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

      For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean! See all benefits

        For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

        Airfryer Grill Pan

        • Suitable for HD962X range
        • Suitable for HD964X range
        • Versatile cooking
        • Non-stick surface
        Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

        Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your convenience.

        The EasyClick removable handle enables you to easily fit the grill pan in the dishwasher and makes it much easier to store. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

        Pierced surface for ideal air flow while grilling

        Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

        Pierced surface allows excess fat to drip away

        Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

        Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

        With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

        With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

        The grill pan is large enough to easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-stick coating

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          219x217x77  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          205x206x80  mm
          Weight of product
          0,16  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Aluminium

            • The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

