ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
  • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

Discontinued

Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

HD9940/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean!
See all benefits

Airfryer Grill Pan

For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

  • Suitable for HD962X range

  • Suitable for HD964X range

  • Versatile cooking

  • Non-stick surface

Pierced surface for ideal air flow while grilling

Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

Pierced surface allows excess fat to drip away

Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

14/12/2019

Canada

Canada

First try

Tried on portion of frozen french fries combined with 8 frozen onion rings. Fries came out OK, rings had to be coocked for aditional 5 minutes.

Pros

compact

Cons

small pan, should have two layers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9940/00 Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9940/00 Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.