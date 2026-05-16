ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

regular

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6341/00

4
| (31) Reviews
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
See all benefits

Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

Profiled, ergonomic grip

Profiled, ergonomic grip

For comfortable handling

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

31

Reviews

16/05/2026

Canada

Canada

So happy to have found a replacement!!

I first bought a Phillips SatinShave about 11 years ago. I was so impressed with it that when my razor started showing it's age I started looking for a replacement. I couldn't find a SatinShave at my local retailers or anywhere online. I finally tracked one down on Amazon and it hit my cart so fast I almost had whiplash. It arrived today and I'm so happy to have found it!! Thanks, Phillips!!

Pros

Cuts hair very close without cutting the skin

Cons

Battery cover is sometimes difficult to remove.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-16

01/06/2020

Canada

Canada

God shave with no missed spots

Most shaves I've used always leave either some stubble or missed spots. So far, I'm getting a clean shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

27/02/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Comfortable results

Loved the results. It gave a close shave without any irritation.

Pros

Easy, comfortable on the skin.

Cons

Didn't feel comfortable to hold.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6342/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6342/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products