2 year warranty
HP6341/00
for legs
Single foil shaver
Battery operated
The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft
For comfortable handling
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
4.0
of 5
31
Reviews
AuntieNica73
16/05/2026
Canada
So happy to have found a replacement!!
I first bought a Phillips SatinShave about 11 years ago. I was so impressed with it that when my razor started showing it's age I started looking for a replacement. I couldn't find a SatinShave at my local retailers or anywhere online. I finally tracked one down on Amazon and it hit my cart so fast I almost had whiplash. It arrived today and I'm so happy to have found it!! Thanks, Phillips!!
Pros
Cuts hair very close without cutting the skin
Cons
Battery cover is sometimes difficult to remove.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-16
Kelowna Joan
01/06/2020
Canada
God shave with no missed spots
Most shaves I've used always leave either some stubble or missed spots. So far, I'm getting a clean shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Kat60
27/02/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Comfortable results
Loved the results. It gave a close shave without any irritation.
Pros
Easy, comfortable on the skin.
Cons
Didn't feel comfortable to hold.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6342/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6342/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver