      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

HP6341/00

Safe and easy shaving

With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

        Safe and easy shaving

        • for legs
        • Single foil shaver
        • Battery operated
        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        For comfortable handling

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Battery operated

        Battery operated

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          2 x AA batteries
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single foil shaver

        • Technical specifications

          Number of shaving foils
          1
          Voltage
          2x 1.5  V

        Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

