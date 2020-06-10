2 year warranty
Discontinued
for legs
Corded epilator
Ergonomic handle
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
4.7
of 5
23
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Lucky8039618
10/06/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Works amazing!
I was looking for something like that for a long time. This ting works perfect and saves me a lot of money for waxing!
Pros
No batteries needed, works well as intended to.
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Cow Girl
02/06/2020
Canada
Terrific Product!
Works as I thought it would. Really does remove short hairs. Glad I made this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
AndiLongLegs
29/08/2018
Canada
Love this epilator!
I purchased this Satinelle epilator to replace my old Satinelle that i used religiously for 10+ years (my old Satinelle technically still works but I need a new power adapter for it). This epilator is very practical, durable and does a great job of epilating!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator