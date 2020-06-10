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  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy

Discontinued

Satinelle EssentialCompact epilator

HP6420/00

4.7
| (23) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.
See all benefits

Epilation made easy

  • for legs

  • Corded epilator

  • Ergonomic handle

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

23

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

3
1

10/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Works amazing!

I was looking for something like that for a long time. This ting works perfect and saves me a lot of money for waxing!

Pros

No batteries needed, works well as intended to.

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

02/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Terrific Product!

Works as I thought it would. Really does remove short hairs. Glad I made this purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

29/08/2018

Canada

Canada

Love this epilator!

I purchased this Satinelle epilator to replace my old Satinelle that i used religiously for 10+ years (my old Satinelle technically still works but I need a new power adapter for it). This epilator is very practical, durable and does a great job of epilating!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

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