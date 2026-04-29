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2 year warranty

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Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

Discontinued

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Satinelle EssentialCompact epilator

HP6420/00

Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 20 April 2022

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 465.9 kB
  • 17 June 2022

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