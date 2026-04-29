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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Satinelle Essential Compact epilator
Discontinued
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HP6420/00
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Important information manual - English
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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