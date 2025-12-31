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  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy shiny hair

Discontinued

DryCare PrestigeHairdryer

HP8260/00

More protection for healthy shiny hair
The Philips ProCare hair dryer protects the hair from overheating with the advanced EHD™ technology. The specially designed air outlet spreads the heat more gently onto the hair and avoids damaging temperatures on hair and scalp.
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Hair dryer for maximum care

More protection for healthy shiny hair

  • Even Heat Distribution

  • 2300W

  • ThermoProtect Ionic

  • Volume diffuser

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

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