2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8260/00
Even Heat Distribution
2300W
ThermoProtect Ionic
Volume diffuser
Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
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