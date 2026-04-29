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2 year warranty
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DryCare Prestige Hairdryer
Discontinued
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HP8260/00
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User Manual
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell