2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
30 min cordless use/8h charge
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jason108
28/06/2017
US
HQ6970 lasts for a long time
I have had my Philips Philishave HQ6970 since 2011. I have used it daily. The blades were changed in 2014 .The charge light stopped coming on and the agent has replaced the rechargeable battery. I will keep this as a spare at the office and have now bought the Philips Acqua AT620 which is excellent as it can be used both wet and dry. The HQ6970 is very economical and lasts for a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
kamikaza4u
17/06/2012
US
Fair price, excellent job
It took two weeks to my skin to adjust to the new machine.Battery is holding up to 4-5 shaving. Cleaning is easy and simply. It is quiet and no vibration.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023