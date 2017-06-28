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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6970/33

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable Philips electric shaver HQ6970 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

CloseCut blades

Close even on the neck

  • CloseCut heads Flex & Float

  • 30 min cordless use/8h charge

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Replacement heads

For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/06/2017

US

US

HQ6970 lasts for a long time

I have had my Philips Philishave HQ6970 since 2011. I have used it daily. The blades were changed in 2014 .The charge light stopped coming on and the agent has replaced the rechargeable battery. I will keep this as a spare at the office and have now bought the Philips Acqua AT620 which is excellent as it can be used both wet and dry. The HQ6970 is very economical and lasts for a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

17/06/2012

US

US

Fair price, excellent job

It took two weeks to my skin to adjust to the new machine.Battery is holding up to 4-5 shaving. Cleaning is easy and simply. It is quiet and no vibration.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 