2 year warranty
Discontinued
Quick charge
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
radhaknkr
11/05/2015
Canada
Good.
The product is good and easy to use. Simple and sturdy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Dry electric shaver
Radh
04/11/2020
Canada
Worked really great!
I used it for more than seven years. It worked really well!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023