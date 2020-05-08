2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ6996/16
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
35+ min cordless use/1h charge
Pop-up trimmer
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
3.7
of 5
174
Reviews
Express
08/05/2020
Canada
Model S3510/08 ComfortCut - Shaves Perfectly Fine
Charged it up in a hour and started shaving on battery. Power seemed fine as it took down growth about 1/8”. Did not pull and first pass took down pretty much everything. Have been using a very old corded model for 30+ years which keeps on ticking. Never needed to change blades. Just cleaned and seems to self sharpen. Amazingly durable. Classic. Did not want the new designs that has the skinny neck which might snap if dropped. So went the tried and true design. We did buy our son a similar model 10 years ago and that one still holds a charge fine. But went this time with the corded and cordless option - as have always preferred corded for longevity. When cordless became available initially the battery technology was terrible as ours died within a year. So have stayed with corded since. Chose this specific model as it still has the old design shape and still can use a cord. Once stock is sold out these options may no longer be available. So trying cordless again - as can always use corded if needed. Shave quality for me is perfectly fine and close. But have always used Electric Shave and finished with a dab of Face Cream. Has worked a charm. No burn - no problems - ever. Have never needed to wet shave. So shave dry then clean out the chamber each time. Also clean blades as required. Hopefully these newer Lithium batteries will last a long time. As the durability of the NiMH batteries was not in question. Problem though was the 8 hour charge time.
Pros
Fast charging - close shaving - no pulling - can be used corded as well
Cons
Not super powerful on battery
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3510/08 Dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3510/08 Dry electric shaver
Imnor
19/09/2019
Canada
Where can I buy another
I have owned this shaver for YEARS and the only reason I hit this site is that I want to buy the same one for the trailer. Use it every day and keeps its charge a long time. Dont want to try something else when I know this shaver won’t let me down
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6996/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6996/16 Dry electric shaver
Tony22
24/02/2017
Canada
Great value for the price
The price was very reasonable. The shaver felt light, which usually means poor performance. Instead to my great and pleasant surprise, the shaver does the job. Quickly and quietly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 PT720/20 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 PT720/20 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023