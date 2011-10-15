2 year warranty
Discontinued
Precision cutting system
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.1
of 5
8
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
PeterInDC
15/10/2011
US
Inexpensive but efficient shaver
I've used both types of shavers and love the superior efficiency of the Philips rotary shavers. I had one the older 8000 series and after eight years, I had to get a new one and opted for the less expensive 7000 series model. It is lighter but works as well or better. It takes less time to shave with the rotary shaver than with others. Cleaning it is easy because I can just run it under the faucet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Hodge
11/10/2011
US
I have used and recommended my Norelco, and have yet to be disappointed.
I get a fast clean shave every day. Battery recharge is quick and long lasting. In two years I still use the original heads. It is truly a wonderful machine. I've used Norelco shavers since before they became cordless, and have never been disappointed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
eddiemull1
10/10/2011
US
Your shaver is over all excelent product.
Cleaning is a snap. For this reason alone and the exceptional closeness in shaving makes this product overall great. It is all most comparable to the razor shave...with a closeness that feels good when finished using.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023