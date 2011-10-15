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Discontinued

7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7340

4.1
| (8) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Precision cutting system

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

8

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

1

15/10/2011

US

US

Inexpensive but efficient shaver

I've used both types of shavers and love the superior efficiency of the Philips rotary shavers. I had one the older 8000 series and after eight years, I had to get a new one and opted for the less expensive 7000 series model. It is lighter but works as well or better. It takes less time to shave with the rotary shaver than with others. Cleaning it is easy because I can just run it under the faucet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

11/10/2011

US

US

I have used and recommended my Norelco, and have yet to be disappointed.

I get a fast clean shave every day. Battery recharge is quick and long lasting. In two years I still use the original heads. It is truly a wonderful machine. I've used Norelco shavers since before they became cordless, and have never been disappointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

10/10/2011

US

US

Your shaver is over all excelent product.

Cleaning is a snap. For this reason alone and the exceptional closeness in shaving makes this product overall great. It is all most comparable to the razor shave...with a closeness that feels good when finished using.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 