2 year warranty
Discontinued
AT&T Williams design
This unique Formula 1 shaver execution is designed in cooperation with AT&T Williams.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
the Preacher
06/07/2024
Canada
best shaver of its time so precise & quick
- by far the best shaver of its time so precise & quick - using it for decades and it never wore out ! - never disappoints whether one shaves daily or weekly it does the job
Pros
so quick and precise- never wears out- never disappoints handling long or short hairs very well
Cons
now the beard does not stand a chance lol
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023