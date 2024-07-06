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  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7390/17

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Passion for perfection
"My life is a race every day, and I need the best support team I can find - my pit crew at work and my Philips shaver at home. It ensures I am in pole position every morning." Nico Rosberg, Formula One driver AT&T Williams.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Passion for perfection

  • AT&T Williams design

Designed in close cooperation with AT&T Williams

This unique Formula 1 shaver execution is designed in cooperation with AT&T Williams.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/07/2024

Canada

Canada

best shaver of its time so precise & quick

- by far the best shaver of its time so precise & quick - using it for decades and it never wore out ! - never disappoints whether one shaves daily or weekly it does the job

Pros

so quick and precise- never wears out- never disappoints handling long or short hairs very well

Cons

now the beard does not stand a chance lol

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 