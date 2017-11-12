2 year warranty
Discontinued
With battery level indicator
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
canuck
12/11/2017
Canada
Easy to clean with no cleaning station.
Use it everyday. It has difficulty cutting my lower neck. Other than that it works perfect. I was skeptical at first using a dry razor but It surprised me how well it works.I would of given it 5 stars for performance if it wasn't for my stubborn neck!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Tommy180
12/11/2015
Canada
HQ8260
I have had my razor for about 6 years and it works great. if I shave every couple days if I leave it for a week the razor loses its cutting ability but still a good all around razor. I recently needed new cutting heads and went to Wal Mart to get them but the service there was terrible and the clerk had no idea what razor I had and refused to look it up. The web site cleared all this up in 5 minutes great web design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Rusty123
09/09/2013
Canada
Really like this razor
Like this razor. And the charging time is fast. Would buy again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023