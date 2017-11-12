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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

8200 seriesElectric shaver

HQ8260

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • With battery level indicator

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/11/2017

Canada

Canada

Easy to clean with no cleaning station.

Use it everyday. It has difficulty cutting my lower neck. Other than that it works perfect. I was skeptical at first using a dry razor but It surprised me how well it works.I would of given it 5 stars for performance if it wasn't for my stubborn neck!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

12/11/2015

Canada

Canada

HQ8260

I have had my razor for about 6 years and it works great. if I shave every couple days if I leave it for a week the razor loses its cutting ability but still a good all around razor. I recently needed new cutting heads and went to Wal Mart to get them but the service there was terrible and the clerk had no idea what razor I had and refused to look it up. The web site cleared all this up in 5 minutes great web design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

09/09/2013

Canada

Canada

Really like this razor

Like this razor. And the charging time is fast. Would buy again

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 