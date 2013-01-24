Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare Essence+

    Sensitive Electric Toothbrush

    HX3211/12
    Sonicare
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    Removes 3x more plaque*
      Philips Sonicare Essence+ Sensitive Electric Toothbrush

      HX3211/12
      1 Awards

      Removes 3x more plaque*

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you've never brushed your teeth before.

      Philips Sonicare Essence+ Sensitive Electric Toothbrush

      Removes 3x more plaque*

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

      Removes 3x more plaque*

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare Essence+ Sensitive Electric Toothbrush

      Removes 3x more plaque*

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

        Essence+

        Essence+

        Sensitive Electric Toothbrush

        Removes 3x more plaque*

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Removes up to 3X more plaque along the gumline*

        Removes up to 3X more plaque along the gumline*

        Removes up to 3x more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

        Battery life

        Battery life

        Lasts up to 10 days between charges.

        Click-on brush head system

        Click-on brush head system

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush strokes. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 Essence+
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Mid-Blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 3x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 10 days
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 10 days

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • than a manual toothbrush

