      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6932/10

      HX6932/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Advanced Cleaning

      Advanced Cleaning

Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

        FlexCare

        FlexCare

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Advanced Cleaning

        Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

        • 3 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        • UV brush head sanitizer
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

        Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

        The three modes include a clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums and a massage mode to stimulate the gum.

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Massage
          Invigorating massage
          2 Routines
          Go Care and Max Care

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare
          Brush heads
          • 1 ProResults standard
          • 1 ProResults compact
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          Yes
          Travel case
          1 soft

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White & green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

              • E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

