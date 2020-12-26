2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
4.5
of 5
788
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Cleane4
26/12/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Built To Last A Long Time
Great customer support,dependable product, cleans well, and long battery life
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Aprymack
05/11/2013
Canada
Great Buy
You brush your teeth everyday definitely worth the money. Immediately felt my mouth cleaner. I chose to buy this toothbrush after my dentist said I was brushing incorrectly. I have some recession on my lower gums. We will see if my gums improve they already feel better. I have used this toothbrush so far for one week.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Smee
03/05/2018
US
Verified buyer
Toothbrush
Once you've opened the box, read the instructions, which are simple to understand, plugged it in to charge, all that's left to do is clean your teeth. simple as that, what more could you ask for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
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