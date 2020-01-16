2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 modes
6 customizable settings
1 brush head
HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.5
of 5
217
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
nd4speed
16/01/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
A must have
I have a 6900 series( 2.5 years ) and bought the 8900 for my wife this past year . My dental hygienist has told me that my cleaning has improved by 40 percent , I floss , brushed with a no name brand electric brush and gargled in the past so the only thing that has changed is the Sonicare. Also my wife's 8900 failed on her this past November,i called the 1-800 number in within a few minuets Sonicare was sending out a new handle as it failed were the brush slides down on top of the handle . Great friendly service and she is back up and brushing . I highly recommend Sonicare to everyone small and old , also make sure to register your product . When my 6900 series finally stops I'll be replacing it with another Sonicare brush .
Pros
Easy to use and does a great job cleaning
Cons
The replacement heads are a little costly , buy them on sale or at Costco
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ukiebiker
05/02/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Love it!
This is our Second Sonic Electronic Tooth Brush It does a great job...giving you that just out of the dentist clean It is easy to use with only one button I would highly recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Petunia
20/09/2018
Canada
Love this toothbrush
My teeth have never been this white. Amazing toothbrush.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode