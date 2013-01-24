Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX8911/02
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
      Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush
HX8911/02

      HX8911/02
      Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

      Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare Whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

      Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare Whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*. See all benefits

        HealthyWhite+

        HealthyWhite+

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 2 modes
        • 6 customizable settings
        • 1 brush head
        Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

        Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

        HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Brush head
          1 W DiamondClean standard
          Travel case
          1
          Charger
          1
          Handle
          1 HealthyWhite+

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Frost White

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 100% more plaque
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • than a manual toothbrush
              • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

