I've been using this toothbrush for a little over 3 years now & the battery is still going strong -- although I must say that I keep it on the charger as I do not travel. I recently purchased new brush heads & after a few days of brushing it appeared after a couple of uses the 1st one I put on did not seem to be as easy to push onto the shaft of the handle as they used to be -- then I noticed they had the wireless connection icon on them -- so I decided to buy one of the newer model brushes for which these brush heads were designed to be used -- although Sonicare indicates they will fit on any click on brush handle. I 1st bought the 6100 model and tried it for a week -- it did a good job & I still had the ability to choose the intensity of how I wanted a particular brush head to brush -- sometimes my gums need a slower/softer speed -- but I just didn't like the fact that it chose the brushing mode for me so I exchanged it for the 5100, which lets you choose the brushing mode but still has the reminder function of when to install a new brush head. It's a good brush also but it just did not seem to have -- what I would call the "speed" -- of the Healthy White+, which I normally have set on the highest intensity, and my teeth did not feel as clean with the 5100 -- so I will be returning it today and staying with my Healthy White+ Until it dies -- I did put a new brush head on it and it appears to be fine. My ideal Sonicare toothbrush would have all the features of the Healthy White+ -- just add ONLY the brush reminder feature - let me -- not the brush head -- choose the brush mode I want to use. Sonicare makes the best electric toothbrushes out there -- if my Healthy White+ dies I will still purchase another Sonicare model if I can no longer find the Healthy White+.