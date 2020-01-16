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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/02

4.5
| (217) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.
See all benefits

*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

  • 2 modes

  • 6 customizable settings

  • 1 brush head

Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

217

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

16/01/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

A must have

I have a 6900 series( 2.5 years ) and bought the 8900 for my wife this past year . My dental hygienist has told me that my cleaning has improved by 40 percent , I floss , brushed with a no name brand electric brush and gargled in the past so the only thing that has changed is the Sonicare. Also my wife's 8900 failed on her this past November,i called the 1-800 number in within a few minuets Sonicare was sending out a new handle as it failed were the brush slides down on top of the handle . Great friendly service and she is back up and brushing . I highly recommend Sonicare to everyone small and old , also make sure to register your product . When my 6900 series finally stops I'll be replacing it with another Sonicare brush .

Pros

Easy to use and does a great job cleaning

Cons

The replacement heads are a little costly , buy them on sale or at Costco

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

05/02/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love it!

This is our Second Sonic Electronic Tooth Brush It does a great job...giving you that just out of the dentist clean It is easy to use with only one button I would highly recommend this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

20/09/2018

Canada

Canada

Love this toothbrush

My teeth have never been this white. Amazing toothbrush.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode