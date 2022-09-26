Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Electric toothbrushes
    • An effortlessly white smile An effortlessly white smile An effortlessly white smile

      Philips Sonicare 9000 Series Power Toothbrush Special Edition

      HX9911/92

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      An effortlessly white smile

      Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalized brushing experience.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Philips Sonicare 9000 Series Power Toothbrush Special Edition

      Similar products

      See all DiamondClean 9000

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      9000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      9000 Series

      Power Toothbrush Special Edition

      Total

      recurring payment

      An effortlessly white smile

      Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

      • Connected app tracks progress
      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • Smart brush head recognition
      • 4 modes, 3 intensities
      Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

      Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

      Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days*.

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots***

      Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

      Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

      Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombré design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary color goes anywhere life takes you.

      Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

      Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful sonic vibrations move 62,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

      4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

      Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet eective clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.

      Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

      Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

      Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

      The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aquamarine Gradient

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean 9000
        Travel case
        1
        Brush heads
        1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Charger base and puck
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • High
        • Medium
        • Low
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Special attention to molars
        White+
        To remove surface stains

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste
      • * Vs a manual toothbrush, actual results may vary
      • ** as compared to DiamondClean brush head

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

      Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

      First to hear about the latest product launches

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact Philips
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.