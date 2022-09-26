Search terms

    Complete care for your oral health

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX9911/92

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Complete care for your oral health

      Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.

      Available in:

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush

      Complete care for your oral health

      Gently removes up to 10x more plaque*

      • 10x more plaque removal*
      • Up to 100% more stain removal **
      • Pressure sensor
      • 4 modes & 3 intensities
      100% more stain removal in 3 days*

      100% more stain removal in 3 days*

      Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.

      Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

      Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

      Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.

      Designed to care, with care

      Designed to care, with care

      From its slim design to the sleek charging stand, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the compact travel case keeps your toothbrush protected wherever you go.

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      14 days of regular brushing

      14 days of regular brushing

      Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Energy Consumption
        Standby without display < 0.11W
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aquamarine Gradient

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty
        Software support
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
        Bluetooth wireless technology
        Connected Sonicare app
        iOS compatibility
        iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Sleek and compact design
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmartTimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean 9000
        Brush heads
        1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Charger
        1 Charging base and stand
        Travel case
        1 Travel case

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        10x more effective*
        Whitening
        Up to 100% more stain removal**
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements / min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Gently massages your gums
        White+
        To help remove surface stains

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        Lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • Sonicare app

        Tracking and progress reports
        Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain good oral hygiene.

      • vs. a manual toothbrush.
      • *in White+ mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 3 days.

