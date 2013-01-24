Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9985/28
    Sonicare
    • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
      Overall Rating / 5

      Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

      The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care******. High-performance brush heads let patients focus on all areas of their oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives personalized feedback and coaching. See all benefits

        DiamondClean Smart

        DiamondClean Smart

        Sonic electric toothbrush with app

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

        Feel confident, with 100% coverage

        • Personalized coaching
        • Smart brush head sensors
        • Smart brush head recognition
        • 5 modes, 3 intensities
        Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

        Remove up to 5x more stains* in just 3 days

        Remove up to 5x more stains* in just 3 days

        W3 Premium White is our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 5x more stains* in just three days.

        Supports long-lasting clean breath

        Supports long-lasting clean breath

        With 240 elastomer MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of the tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria buildup and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows patients to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

        Helps patients start to take better care of trouble areas

        Helps patients start to take better care of trouble areas

        If you identify specific spots in a patient's mouth that need more attention due to plaque buildup, gum recession or any other issue, DiamondClean Smart can help them tackle those trouble areas. Patients can highlight these spots in their personalized 3D mouth-map within the Philips Sonicare app, and they will receive reminders to give these areas the extra care they need each time they brush. The Philips Sonicare app maintains a running history of their brushing data, so patients can easily review their performance, track their progress and work to improve their daily oral care routine.

        Tracks and improves your patients' coverage

        Tracks and improves your patients' coverage

        DiamondClean Smart's location sensor shows patients where they're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots your patients consistently miss when they're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to their attention.

        Guides patients to reduce their scrubbing

        Guides patients to reduce their scrubbing

        With an electric toothbrush, patients should let the brush do the work rather than using a scrubbing motion. DiamondClean Smart has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide them to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a gentler clean.

        Brush heads sync with optimal mode for ultimate results

        Brush heads sync with optimal mode for ultimate results

        Whatever their oral care needs, DiamondClean Smart can help your patients achieve them. A microchip in their brush head tells their DiamondClean Smart which one they're using. So if they click on a gum-care brush head, for example, their toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for their gums. All they need to do is to press the power button.

        Make sure patients get the most from their brush heads

        Make sure patients get the most from their brush heads

        Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. An algorithm combining the data from smart brushing sensors and the microchip in the brush heads gives patients an accurate replacement reminder for each brush head. The Philips Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track brush head effectiveness based on patients' actual brushing time and pressure. It tells them when a brush head needs to be replaced so they continue to get the best results. They even have the option to order replacement brush heads from within the app.

        Offers 5 modes, 3 intensity settings

        Offers 5 modes, 3 intensity settings

        With five brushing modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.

        Alerts patients when they're brushing too hard

        Alerts patients when they're brushing too hard

        Your patients likely won't notice if they're brushing too hard, but their DiamondClean Smart will. If they apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so they know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

        A second chance to clean missed spots

        A second chance to clean missed spots

        If your patients happen to miss any spots during a brushing session, DiamondClean Smart's TouchUp feature gives them the opportunity to go back for a second pass and immediately address missed areas to achieve a more complete clean.

        Premium travel case and charging glass

        Premium travel case and charging glass

        Our premium travel case allows patients to store their toothbrush hygienically even while they're on the go. Using the charger glass, patients simply place their Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. It can also be used to rinse after brushing. From a full charge, patients can enjoy two weeks of regular use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White+
          To remove surface stains
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Special attention to molars
          TongueCare+
          For long lasting clean breath
          3 intensities
          • High
          • Medium
          • Low

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DiamondClean Smart
          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          • 1 W3 Premium White
          • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Travel case
          Premium travel case

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Pairs with Clean mode
          G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
          Pairs with Gum Health mode
          W3 Premium White brush head
          Pairs with White+ mode
          TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Pairs with TongueCare mode

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Pink

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Up to 7x healthier gums****
          Whitening benefits
          Up to 100% less stains*****
          Pressure feedback
          • Ring lights up in purple
          • Vibrates handle to alert user
          TouchUp
          Ensures 100% coverage
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          Location sensor
          Tracks & improves coverage
          Scrubbing sensor
          Guides to reduce scrubbing
          3D mouth map
          Highlights trouble areas
          TouchUp
          To address missed spots

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brush head recognition
          Syncs with optimal mode
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days******

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • than a manual toothbrush
              • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
              • * compared to DiamondClean
              • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
              • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
              • ***** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
              • ***** Recommended with interdental cleaning

