Make sure patients get the most from their brush heads

Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. An algorithm combining the data from smart brushing sensors and the microchip in the brush heads gives patients an accurate replacement reminder for each brush head. The Philips Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track brush head effectiveness based on patients' actual brushing time and pressure. It tells them when a brush head needs to be replaced so they continue to get the best results. They even have the option to order replacement brush heads from within the app.