    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Nose trimmer series 3000

    Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

    No pulling guaranteed
      Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

      No pulling guaranteed

      The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits

        Nose trimmer series 3000

        Nose trimmer series 3000

        Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

        No pulling guaranteed

        Fast and safe trim of nose, ear & eyebrow hair

        • No pulling guaranteed
        • Guard system, ideal angle
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

        Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Soft pouch includes : AA battery and 2 eyebrow combs.

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

        2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

        2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

        Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length.

        AA battery included

        AA battery included

        AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

        The blades never need to be oiled

        The blades never need to be oiled

        No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width nose trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          3
          2 eyebrow combs
          3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Black and grey
          Finishing
          Silver lacquer and rubber
          Handle
          Soft rubber grip

        • Power

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

