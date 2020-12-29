2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT3160/10
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, ideal angle
Fully washable, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs, pouch
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
3.7
of 5
141
Reviews
Jayce454
29/12/2020
Canada
good
nice trimmer,does not pull.easy cleaning under faucet.
Pros
ease of use
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Pete 71
17/11/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Product works fantastic
Product works perfectly best trimmer I have ever bought
Pros
Phillips Products very reliable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Adam007to
20/03/2018
Canada
its not broken :)))))
Had it for 4 months then stopped working one day. Wasn't the battery. The teeth were just stuck because I wasn't rinsing it out with water after use. Learned from FAQ to Soak head in soap and warm water then rinse it out and it will be good as new. I love the design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer