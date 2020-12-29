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  • No pulling guaranteed
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  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
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  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed
  • No pulling guaranteed

Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 3000Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

NT3160/10

3.7
| (141) Reviews
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.
See all benefits

Fast and safe trim of nose, ear & eyebrow hair

No pulling guaranteed

  • No pulling guaranteed

  • Guard system, ideal angle

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

141

Reviews

29/12/2020

Canada

Canada

good

nice trimmer,does not pull.easy cleaning under faucet.

Pros

ease of use

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

17/11/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Product works fantastic

Product works perfectly best trimmer I have ever bought

Pros

Phillips Products very reliable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

20/03/2018

Canada

Canada

its not broken :)))))

Had it for 4 months then stopped working one day. Wasn't the battery. The teeth were just stuck because I wasn't rinsing it out with water after use. Learned from FAQ to Soak head in soap and warm water then rinse it out and it will be good as new. I love the design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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