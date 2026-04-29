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Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Discontinued

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Nose trimmer series 3000Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

NT3160/10

Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 311.6 kB
  • 25 June 2022

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 934.4 kB
  • 13 April 2022

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