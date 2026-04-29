Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Discontinued
Support
NT3160/10
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English
All (6)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Nose Trimmer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips Nose Trimmer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
My Philips Nose Trimmer does not work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you