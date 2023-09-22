2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave
3 x Original
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
4.2
of 5
181
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
ragnhildsiri
22/09/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
My partner used these
My partner used these and they really liked the ease of use. The machine holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle. Replacement blades seem easy enough to find and a good addition.
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
nevenan2
26/10/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
We adore the fact
We adore the fact that extra blades were included. My partner was shocked at how well they shaved and how precise the cut was. The blades also contoured beautifully to his face. He is very happy with this product.
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
saraaaa
19/10/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
These blades are awesome.
These blades are awesome. Super sharp and precise. It’s also great that they come in a pack of 3. Very convenient. Would recommend this to anyone with the Philips razor.
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.