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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeReplacement blade

QP230/50

4.2
| (181) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 3 x Original

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

181

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

22/09/2023

Canada

Canada

My partner used these

My partner used these and they really liked the ease of use. The machine holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle. Replacement blades seem easy enough to find and a good addition.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

26/10/2021

Canada

Canada

We adore the fact

We adore the fact that extra blades were included. My partner was shocked at how well they shaved and how precise the cut was. The blades also contoured beautifully to his face. He is very happy with this product.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

19/10/2021

Canada

Canada

These blades are awesome.

These blades are awesome. Super sharp and precise. It’s also great that they come in a pack of 3. Very convenient. Would recommend this to anyone with the Philips razor.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.