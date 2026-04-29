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2 year warranty
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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Replacement blade
Discontinued
Support
QP230/50
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All (3)
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
How do I shave my facial hair with the Philips OneBlade?
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