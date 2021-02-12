2 year warranty
Discontinued
S1510/04
CloseCut Blade System
4-direction Flex Heads
Pop-up trimmer
Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.
4.2
of 5
15
Reviews
Momo107
12/02/2021
Canada
Great shaver
I have been using this shaver for almost 2 years with no problems. The battery is still great and last for a long time before recharging. I have used Philips Shavers for over 40 years and have been satisfied with all of them.
Pros
No problems, battery life is great
Cons
No complaints
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
majormede
06/01/2020
Canada
Very Good
I have had electric rasors for years now and I find that this rasor is one of the best beside being inexpensive.
Pros
Good shave
Cons
non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
Wonder37
27/12/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
The product is wonderful .
Easy to use and very efficient . Works as expected .
Pros
Everything
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver
Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers