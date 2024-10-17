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  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/17

3.9
| (38) Reviews
Easy shave, clean & comfortable
Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch open makes cleaning quick and simple.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Easy shave, clean & comfortable

  • ComfortTech blades

  • 360° Contour heads

  • Advanced display

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

38

Reviews

17/10/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Shaver

Good shave, good price, comfortable to use and quick charge time

Pros

Comfortable to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

15/07/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Nice Shaver!

Close shave Works well wet with shave gel Battery lasts

Pros

Close shave

Cons

On / off button is in an unfortunate location

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

21/04/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Comfortable shave

I have been using my new electric razor for a few weeks now. I have owned Philips razors in the past. The old one the heads were dull and not giving a close shave. It still works. I will keep for a spare. The new razor gives a close shave. It is quiet and easy to clean. The battery lasts almost two weeks before I have to re charge. I am happy with it and would recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 