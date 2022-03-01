Search terms
Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave with optimal skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.
The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber allows you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.
Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after one full battery charge.
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator
