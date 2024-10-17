I had a Philips triple head shaver when I was in my 20s. Lasted very very long time. At least 10years, purchased new cutters twice at least. Got another Philips in my 40’s & then my oldest son shaved his head with my razor. I needed new cutting heads again & never got them, the razor is in a drawer. I went through a few different cheep electric razors. Then I stopped using electric & wet shaved for 5 or 10 years. I recently purchased the new 5000 series & so glad I did. It is an amazing razor. Wish I had not waited so long. It was like missing an old friend & the getting reacquainted with the friend. Should have done it sooner. I don’t think I will ever not use this razor. If my new razor stops working & off warranty I will definitely purchase another. I have not checked for some time but I know the new cutters are not cheep so depending on sales when they are dull maybe I will just purchase another Philips razor. Always a triple head shaver. I really & honestly can not say enough about this shaver. Amazing & awesome are just a few words to describe this razor.