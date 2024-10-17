2 year warranty
Discontinued
S5466/17
ComfortTech blades
360° Contour heads
Advanced display
SmartClick precision trimmer
Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.
Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.
3.9
of 5
38
Reviews
Shooter Magoo
17/10/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Shaver
Good shave, good price, comfortable to use and quick charge time
Pros
Comfortable to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Baralad
15/07/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Nice Shaver!
Close shave Works well wet with shave gel Battery lasts
Pros
Close shave
Cons
On / off button is in an unfortunate location
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Short shaver
21/04/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Comfortable shave
I have been using my new electric razor for a few weeks now. I have owned Philips razors in the past. The old one the heads were dull and not giving a close shave. It still works. I will keep for a spare. The new razor gives a close shave. It is quiet and easy to clean. The battery lasts almost two weeks before I have to re charge. I am happy with it and would recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023