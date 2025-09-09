We breastfeed, however there are times when I need her to take a bottle. She wouldn’t take other brands, no matter how hungry she was. We were given the product from the Stellar product testing panel and it was just the thing we needed. I think because her paci is from the same company ( avent) she adapted much more quickly! The set would have been an awesome shower gift because it included a paci(you can never have too many of these), a 4 oz and a 9 oz bottle. We used another colic product on our first 2 but this works better for our family for surprising reasons: 1.) the bottle Is wider which allows my mother to grip it better with arthritis. 2.) the wider bottle also makes it easier to heat up because it’s not as tall as our previous bottle set. 3.) there is only 1 piece to put in to prevent gas build up and it’s not hard to figure out ( vs our other product where even though I laid it out dad still couldn’t figure out how to assemble it and was frustrated by feeding. With the Phillips anti colic system he’s not nervous because you just slip the ring down the bottle. 4.) it’s easier to wash because it has less pieces for the colic system. 5.) the set comes with a cleaner which is preferred to other systems that don’t. I would say this set is preferred because of the benefits it offers the users like grandparents and dads, which for a breast feeder like me, they are the ones using it and it’s their preferred set.