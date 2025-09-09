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Philips AventGift set

SCD307/02

4.6

| (282) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

Our unique AirFree vent is designed to draw air away from the nipple keeping it full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests help w/ common feeding issues such as colic, reflux, and gas.

See all benefits

Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

  • Newborn Starter Set

  • bottles with AirFree vent

  • Pink

Designed to keep nipple full of milk and avoid air ingestion

Designed to keep nipple full of milk and avoid air ingestion

Our unique AirFree vent is designed to draw air away from the nipple keeping it full of milk. Even when the bottle is horizontal, the nipple stays full, so your baby can drink in an upright position. Feeding in an upright position can help reduce reflux, and aid in digestion*. Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the AirFree vent

Secure latch – Nipple designed not to collapse

Secure latch – Nipple designed not to collapse

The shape of the nipple allows for a secure latch, and the ribbed texture helps prevent nipple collapse, for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

The Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the vent

The Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the vent

You can feed comfortably, using Philips Avent bottles with or without the AirFree vent. The AirFree vent is compatible with all of our Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

282

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

09/09/2025

US

US

My go to bottle

The Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle Newborn Gift Set is an excellent all-in-one starter kit. It includes multiple bottle sizes, slow-flow nipples, a pacifier, and a cleaning brush — everything you need right out of the box. The anti-colic valve really helps reduce gas and spit-ups, making feedings smoother and more comfortable for baby. All of the parts are designed with busy parents in mind. The bottles have wide necks and simple components, so disassembling, cleaning, and reassembling them is quick and straightforward. Even the brush included in the set is sturdy and perfectly sized for the bottles and nipples. Overall, this is a durable, thoughtfully designed set that saves time and hassle while delivering on its promise to reduce colic symptoms. A great buy for new parents or as a practical baby shower gift. I received this product as a part of the Stella Product Testing panel but I will be buying more!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

09/09/2025

US

US

This is an awesome set of Phillips Avent Bottles

I was lucky enough to receive this product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel. The set itself is 100% complete for the newborn stage! It comes with different size nipples from 0 months all the way up to 3 months as it is the newborn gift set. My son had no problem switching to this bottle from another brand that we were using and even seems to like it better! I love that is has the air free vent and you can use it with or without. Im definitely continuing to use them though as it really has helped with his gas and fussiness during feeds. It even came with the same Phillips Avent binky that the hospital provided to both of my babies when they were born and the most recent, my son usually doesn't like another brand of binkys so that was an awesome plus. The quality is truly unmatched and like i said its actually the brand our local hospitals use so that really speaks volumes!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

09/09/2025

US

US

Must have gift set for gassy babies

I was given this bottle set to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel and wow! First of all, the set comes in a nice box and all of the bottles are already put together for you. The bottles and caps are modern and aesthetically pleasing and I love that they are gender neutral. The set comes with a sturdy bottle brush that is great quality and has a special end to clean nipples. They clean really easily and the caps actually stay on! The set comes with four separate bottles in varying sizes as well as extra nipples. There is no need to buy additional bottles and nipples, this set provides all you will need as your baby grows! It also comes with a pacifier — this brand makes the best pacifiers. My breastfed babies love them. My baby struggled with gas and crying after feeds, but he loved these. My baby is two months old and primarily breastfeeding and we tried the smallest nipple (1) while I was at work. He had no issues getting used to the nipple and the flow was natural. No more gas or crying after feeds (we had this issue with other bottles!) Overall, this is a really nice set of bottles and they feel high quality. My baby loves them and so do I. I would totally buy these as a baby shower gift or for myself. Amazing set for the price!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD306/12 Gift set

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Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

  2. 80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017

  3. Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.

  4. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.