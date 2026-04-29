2 year warranty
Support
SCD307/02
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can I Use the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle without the AirFree vent?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How to assemble the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle
How to use the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle
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