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Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

Discontinued

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Philips AventDECT baby monitor

SCD520/00

Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 6.6 MB
  • 19 July 2021

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 8 January 2021

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