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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent DECT baby monitor
Discontinued
Support
SCD520/00
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User manual
Leaflet
All (6)
Is my Philips Avent Baby monitor secured from eavesdropping?
Will my Philips Avent Baby monitor work during a power outage?
Is the Philips Avent Baby monitor safe for my baby?
Can I charge batteries with my Philips Avent Baby monitor?
Can I use two sets of Philips Avent DECT or Video Baby Monitors?
How to mute my Philips Avent Baby monitor
The batteries of my Philips Avent Baby monitor die quickly
My Philips Avent Baby monitor has a bad connection
My Philips Avent Baby monitor makes a high-pitch noise
My Philips Avent Baby Monitor beeps
No sound is coming from my Philips Avent Baby monitor
My Philips Avent Baby monitor does not charge