    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Niplette

    SCF152/02
    Avent
    Avent
    • A simple solution for inverted nipples A simple solution for inverted nipples A simple solution for inverted nipples
      Philips Avent Niplette

      SCF152/02
      A simple solution for inverted nipples

      Flat or inverted nipples can be a potential problem for women wishing to breastfeed. Through gentle suction the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup. See all benefits

        A simple solution for inverted nipples

        Effective and easy to use

        • Twin

        Non-surgical – uses gentle suction

        In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. Use is not recommemded in the last trimester of pregnancy.

        Clinically proven

        The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples DD McGeorge FRCS (Plast). British Journal of Plastic Surgery, December 1993.

        Use with inverted or flat nipples

        The Niplette is suitable for correcting inverted nipples which have developed as a result of hereditary factors or during puberty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pad
          2  pcs
          Niplette
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • Pregnancy

        • Design

          Discreet design
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Easy concealing under clothing
          Push syringe to release vacuum

        • Easy to clean

          Clean in hot soapy water
          Yes

        • Functions

          Correct inverted nipples
          Use gentle suction

        • Material

          Breast pads
          • Dermatologically tested
          • Natural materials

