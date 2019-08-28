2 year warranty
Discontinued
A non-surgical approach
For flat or inverted nipples
2 Niplettes and 2 Breast pads
Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.
Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8-hour periods per day or night*. If breasts are not too sensitive it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over, if this is the case the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.
The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out the user after carefully separating the syringe from the valve can continue with their normal activities and wear the Niplette discreetly inside the bra. The Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.
Awards
4.5
of 5
8
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
selfconscious
28/08/2019
US
Inverse nipples
I am a grandmother now and I was never able to breastfeed my children because i did not even know this product existed back in the day. I bought this product a week ago and I can see how fast this product works. I am not planning to breastfeed. I am just self conscious about my nipples and I wanted to correct my inverse nipples without surgery. Guess what? It Works!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
YankeeBelle
18/02/2018
US
These are amazing for inverted nipples!
I have one inverted nipple and have been self conscious my whole life. I've tried everything to get my nipple to stay out, nothing worked. Until I discovered Nipplette. They are easy to use and can be hidden under clothes. I started wearing them at home for short periods of time. Now I sleep with them on. My nipple now is out and no longer inverted.this was my last option before surgery. I am so,so,so happy I bought them! They have changed my life! I feel more confident and sexy! I wish I knew about this product years ago!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Audrey4791
12/09/2013
US
They changed my life for the better and saved me from surgery!
I was researching plastic surgery options to correct my flat (one slightly more inverted) nipples last year. I didn't want surgery, but I was desperate to give myself a chance to breastfeed. I discovered the Niplette and thought I should try this method before opting for surgery. It worked AMAZINGLY well! I wore them daily for several months under my less padded bras. I'm a small A-cup. I found that if I put them on then re-suctioned after a few minutes of wearing them, my nipples (that I didn't even know I had!!) completely filled the cup and stayed there. Sometimes I slept in them and had no complications. I will say that I never achieved nipples that protrude all the time, but they do respond appropriately and I have no concerns about breastfeeding now. My husband and I are actively trying for a child and I started wearing the Niplettes again after four or five months of not to maintain the progress I'd made. They truly changed my life, and I am so happy with my appearance. My husband was very supportive, too. I sincerely wish more people knew about this product. I was crying in my gyno's office last year about this issue I've been self conscious of all my life, and though supportive, telling me if I couldn't breastfeed the world wouldn't end was not what I needed. This easy to use product was the answer. My only complaint is the tubes don't clean well. I ended up buying a second twin pack because the tubes cracked on my first set. I don't wash the ones I have now for the same reason; I just wipe out the thimbles. I am about to purchase my third set, but it'll take hundreds of these before I ever come lose to the cost of surgery that may or may not have corrected this problem for me. Thank you Avent, now go get the word out!
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pages 46–49
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.