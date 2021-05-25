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  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
  • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*

Discontinued

Philips AventNipple Shield

SCF153/01

4.2
| (141) Reviews

1 award

Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
Nipple shields are designed to help you breastfeed when you are experiencing nipple issues or latch on challenges. The ultra-thin butterfly shaped nipple shield allows breast contact for baby and helps continue bonding as you breasfeed.
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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy for baby to latch and gentle on your skin*

Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*

  • Shaped to allow skin contact

  • Protect sore nipples

  • Small(15mm)

  • 2 pcs

Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

Our Nipple Shields ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape not only the nose is in contact with the breast but also the chin allowing the baby to smell mom`s scent and touch mom`s skin. Just position the shield over the center of your nipple to make sure your baby can properly latch on the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your litttle one while protecting your nipples.

Designed to help with latch on challenges

Designed to help with latch on challenges

We designed our Nipple Shields to help babies with early latch on challenges and help you breastfeed longer*. For mothers with flat and inverted nipples and babies with weak sucking technique or oral anomalies, the Nipple Shield can provide a nipple shape for latch on, keeping and maintaining a protruded position during baby`s feeding pauses.

Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

Nipple shields are designed to provide comfort and gentler feedings for sore, cracked or painful nipples. They can help reduce rubbing and stretching of nipples during breastfeeding so you can feed baby your best milk in comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

141

Reviews

25/05/2021

US

US

Nursing essentials

Nursing hasn't been an easy journey for me but nipple shields have definitely helped me continue nursing. I love that the shield was easy to put on and my baby was able to latch right away while using them. They were comfortable and also gave more skin to skin exposure as they aren't as wide all around as other shields which helped me nurse my baby longer. As if it got any better they were easy to sterilize as they came with the helpful case of their own. Thank you stellar product testing panel for introducing me to a great product.

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

20/10/2020

US

US

Makes nursing so much easier!

I've nursed 3 babies now and have struggled with each one. I have inverted nipples and it makes it really difficult for my littles to latch on. I've used a few different nipple shields and each one had things I didn't like. The Avent shield is by far the best I've used. It's comfortable for me and my little guy, I can't even tell it's there once he starts nursing. Because my little guy latches better when using the shield, it keeps my nipples from getting cracked and sore from improper latching. It is easy to clean; you can boil it or steam it. I've only used the boiling option so far because I just toss it in with bottle nipples when I'm sterilizing them. The storage case is probably my most favorite thing about this shield. With others I've used, they didn't come with a case and I was constantly losing them. Over all, this nipple shield has made my breastfeeding journey so much easier this go around. I received this product for free from Stellar Product Panel in exchange for my honest opinion. #StellarReviews

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

20/10/2020

US

US

Makes nursing so much easier!

I've nursed 3 babies now and have struggled with each one. I have inverted nipples and it makes it really difficult for my littles to latch on. I've used a few different nipple shields and each one had things I didn't like. The Avent shield is by far the best I've used. It's comfortable for me and my little guy, I can't even tell it's there once he starts nursing. Because my little guy latches better when using the shield, it keeps my nipples from getting cracked and sore from improper latching. It is easy to clean; you can boil it or steam it. I've only used the boiling option so far because I just toss it in with bottle nipples when I'm sterilizing them. The storage case is probably my most favorite thing about this shield. With others I've used, they didn't come with a case and I was constantly losing them. Over all, this nipple shield has made my breastfeeding journey so much easier this go around. I received this product for free from Stellar Product Panel in exchange for my honest opinion. #StellarReviews

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

This review was made for SCF153/03 Nipple Shield

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. in case of flat or inverted, sore, sensitive, cracked, painful nipples and some babies with latch on challenges

  2. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  3. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.