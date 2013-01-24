Search terms
Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably*
Nipple shields are designed to help you breastfeed when you are experiencing nipple issues or latch on challenges. The ultra-thin butterfly shaped nipple shield allows breast contact for baby and helps continue bonding as you breasfeed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our Nipple Shields ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape not only the nose is in contact with the breast but also the chin allowing the baby to smell mom`s scent and touch mom`s skin. Just position the shield over the center of your nipple to make sure your baby can properly latch on the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your litttle one while protecting your nipples.
We designed our Nipple Shields to help babies with early latch on challenges and help you breastfeed longer*. For mothers with flat and inverted nipples and babies with weak sucking technique or oral anomalies, the Nipple Shield can provide a nipple shape for latch on, keeping and maintaining a protruded position during baby`s feeding pauses.
Nipple shields are designed to provide comfort and gentler feedings for sore, cracked or painful nipples. They can help reduce rubbing and stretching of nipples during breastfeeding so you can feed baby your best milk in comfort.
If mom`s milk flow needs controlling or the baby lacks strength, nipple shields are also a great support. The three holes in the tip of the shield can help rate the breastmilk flow for the baby in case there is an oversupply of milk. This way the baby can drink at his own pace in case the mother is experiencing an overactive let down.
Nipple shields are available in two sizes to better fit your breast. Small shields fit from 12mm nipple diameter and medium up to 21mm. To find your size, get comfortable and place one of the punched rings over your nipple. Rotate shield clockwise and guide your nipple into the tunnel. Then stretch the shield’s base around the areola. If there is 2mm of space between the nipple and silicone, this is the right fit. Tip: Size are based on the mamilla and not the areola. Not sure? Ask your Health Care Professional for support.
You need to clean the nipple shields before each use, which takes less than 10 minutes. Place them in boiled water for five minutes or optionally use the Hygiene case. Place both well-rinsed nipple shields in the case and add 25ml/0.9 fl.oz. water. Then place the nipple shields in a 750-1,000W microwave for three minutes. Let them cool for five minutes. Then drain the water and they're ready to use. Use the convenient hygienic carrying case on-the-go as well as to store your nipple shields and to keep them clean.
The ultra-thin, soft silicone material of the Philips Avent Nipple Shield is closer to our infant feeding solutions to help seamless transition between breast and bottle feeding when combining both.
