I was given the Philips Avent Nipple Shields to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. My son is four months old and has never had the best latch. Breastfeeding has been uncomfortable and extremely painful at times and resulted in cracked, sore, bleeding nipples. The Philips Avent Nipple Shield has made breastfeeding much more comfortable! I love that his nipple shield is thin and flexible making it easy to sit flush with the skin, but sturdy enough to not collapse when my baby is feeding. My son is able to easily latch on to the nipple shield and still have an effective suck. Convenience is very important to me, and the carrying case that is provided makes it so easy to take the nipple shield on the go. I also love that the nipple shield can be sanitized in the carrying case in microwave after initially boiling them in water. My only complaint is that the fill line for sanitizing in the carrying case is a little difficult to read, but it definitely isn't a deal breaker. The Phillips Avent nipple shield has given me the ability to continue to breastfeed my baby when I would have otherwise given up due to the pain because of his poor latch. I would definitely recommend the Phillips Avent nipple shields to breastfeeding mothers! Thanks again to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for sending me these nipple shields to try!