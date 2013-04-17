2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF184/14
6-18m
Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.
The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.
Awards
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
mercastillo
17/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
This Product is the best!!!
I love this product. I had trouble finding a binky that my son could actually hold .The ones that the hospital gave me, he could not hold them in his mouth. This one has a great shape that is easy for him to hold!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Levismommy
02/10/2012
US
Verified buyer
Awesome
My son loved this paci he won't take any others anymore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
ChoosyMom
06/12/2013
US
My son's only preference
We got one at our baby shower and it happened to be the first paci we used for our son. After about a month or so I threw it out to replace for sanitary conditions. He didn't like any other pacifier- they all sat in his mouth funny. We looked everywhere for this same paci but couldn't find it anywhere but here online. We even bought some paci's that were similar in size and shape but he could tell the difference. These are the only kind he's used ever since.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.