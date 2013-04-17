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  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development

Discontinued

Philips AventAdvanced orthodontic pacifiers

SCF184/14

3.8
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Designed to help healthy oral development
Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/14 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
See all benefits

Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

Designed to help healthy oral development

  • 6-18m

Unique "wings"

Unique "wings"

Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

Shaped nipple

Shaped nipple

The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

Snap on hygienic cap

Snap on hygienic cap

To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

17/04/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

This Product is the best!!!

I love this product. I had trouble finding a binky that my son could actually hold .The ones that the hospital gave me, he could not hold them in his mouth. This one has a great shape that is easy for him to hold!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

02/10/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome

My son loved this paci he won't take any others anymore

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

06/12/2013

US

US

My son's only preference

We got one at our baby shower and it happened to be the first paci we used for our son. After about a month or so I threw it out to replace for sanitary conditions. He didn't like any other pacifier- they all sat in his mouth funny. We looked everywhere for this same paci but couldn't find it anywhere but here online. We even bought some paci's that were similar in size and shape but he could tell the difference. These are the only kind he's used ever since.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

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Disclaimers

  1. Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.