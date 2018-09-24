2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortable and discreet
The unique Philips Avent SCF254/30 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.
30 day pads
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Awards
3.9
of 5
16
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
ttfn617
24/09/2018
US
Super absorbent and soft breast pads
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads are great for everyday use. They are super soft and provide great protection for nursing moms. They don't feel wet against your skin and kept my clothes dry. They are easy to use and the adhesive stays put, even through multiple nursing sessions. I like that they are individually packaged in case you need to change only one out at a time. Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with these Disposable Breast Pads.
This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads
This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads
Njweimer15
14/09/2018
US
Love these breast pads
These are reviewed as a complimentary product Received from weespring parent panel. I felt that these breast pads fit very well and would fit a variety of sizes in regards to breast sizes. Their absorbency was adequate for postpartum and nursing after one week and beyond without leaking. These breast pads are much more comfortable than others I have tried as they are soft and did not feel wet if Leaked on. My clothes stayed dry while wearing them and I feel that their best quality was how discrete they were in a variety of bra types.
This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads
This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads
Glor
06/01/2018
US
Verified buyer
Like IT
Verry Soft and easy to use. They Are easy to put on and they stick nicely
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads