    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Disposable breast pads

    SCF254/30
    Avent
    Comfortable and discreet
      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

      SCF254/30
      Comfortable and discreet

      The unique Philips AVENT SCF254/30 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.

        Comfortable and discreet

        AVENT breast pads

        • 30 day pads
        Invisible under clothes

        Invisible under clothes

        Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

        Silky soft feel

        Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

        Anti slip with adhesive tapes

        Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

        Developed with breastfeeding expert

        Developed with midwife and baby adviser Vicky Scott who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 15 years.

        Hygienic

        Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent- keeps breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra absorbent core- draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra breathable outer layer- helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes- keeps pad in place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pads
          Dermatologically tested

        • What is included

          Disposable day breast pads
          30  pcs

        • Design

          Discreet contoured shape
          Yes

        • Functions

          Ultra dry
          • Multi layers
          • One-way top

        • Dimensions & weight

          Dimensions
          135x135x100  mm

        • Maximum comfort

          Anti-slip
          Adhesive tape

        • Silky soft feel

          Silky soft topsheet
          • Breathable natural material
          • Dermatologically tested

