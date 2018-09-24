I got the Phillips Avent Maximum Comfort Disposable Breast Pads as a product to test as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. It was perfect timing as I have a 10 week old and nurse every 2 hours! I have been using these religiously for 2 months and forget I'm wearing them. I was wearing reusable (machine washable) breast pads before and noticed that if I slept on my side or went 4 hours without feeding as my son got older I would leak through the pads and have a spot of milk on my shirt and sometimes my sheets - not good! Since wearing these, my son has started to sleep longer stretches at night and have not once had them leak through the pad. You can tell that I have leaked milk out in certain spots once I take the breast pad off b/c it will inflate in that spot but nothing that I would have noticed while wearing them. They are super absorbant!!! My clothes were always dry! This is the main thing I look for in a breast pad and it did its job! Also, my reusable nursing pads were thicker and you could tell I was wearing a pad under my nursing tank or bra b/c of the circle shape would show through (even on a tshirt sometimes). That doesn't happen with these Avent breastpads!!! My only complaint about the breast pads is that sometimes (depending on the shirt I was wearing) it would look a little lumpy. Most of the times I'm in a tshirt and you couldn't tell I was wearing them but I did have a date night dinner with my husband for his birthday and wore a silky shirt and you could seem some lumps since I had a thin nursing bra on. IF you wear a padded bra then its totally not noticeable. I still wore them b/c I rather not leak through my shirt! lol! Again, love the pads for its discreetness and absorbency! I am almost out of the sample product I recieved and will definitely be buying some more!!!