2 year warranty
Discontinued
Get ready for breastfeeding
The Philips AVENT SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.
Breast care
To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.
Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.
Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort
Awards
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pamela
17/10/2018
Canada
Excellent
I bought this to ease breast pain, and the gel pad is perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set
JessieLyn
29/04/2013
US
Very easy to use and compact
Awesome for travel plus it looks nice. Small so it fits in purses and diaper bags. Dosnt take up muck room. Love this product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set
Keri
18/07/2012
US
Perfect for when milk is coming in.
I've breastfed all four of my kids and with my youngest I bought this product as a way to try and ease the discomfort of engorgement in those first few days of breastfeeding. The ability of the gel to warm or cool depending on if you need help with milk flow or soothing the pain of engorgement is great and made breastfeeding a much more pleasant experience this time around. I would recommend anyone thinking about breastfeeding to purchase this product to take with them to the hospital with them. The little ribbon to keep track of which breast was last fed off of is great for those late night feedings when you wake up groggy. I wish hospitals would provide these to new mothers like they do formula to those who plan on bottle feeding.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set