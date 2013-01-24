Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Breastfeeding essentials care set

    SCF257/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Get ready for breastfeeding Get ready for breastfeeding Get ready for breastfeeding
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Breastfeeding essentials care set

      SCF257/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Get ready for breastfeeding

      The Philips AVENT SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Breastfeeding essentials care set

      Get ready for breastfeeding

      The Philips AVENT SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Get ready for breastfeeding

      The Philips AVENT SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Breastfeeding essentials care set

      Get ready for breastfeeding

      The Philips AVENT SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-feeding

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Breastfeeding essentials care set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Get ready for breastfeeding

        AVENT Breastfeeding set

        • Breast care
        12x day-time breast pads

        12x day-time breast pads

        To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.

        6x night-time breast pads

        Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.

        2x thermogel pads for dual use

        Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort

        1x bra clip

        To help you remember which side to feed from

        Developed with breastfeeding expert

        Developed with midwife and baby adviser Vicky Scott who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 15 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Disposable day breast pads
          12  pcs
          Disposable night breast pads
          6  pcs
          2-in-1 Thermopad
          2  pcs
          Bra clip
          1  pcs
          Washable pouch
          1  pcs

        • Dimensions & weight

          Dimensions
          226x150x70  mm

        • Functions

          Breast care
          • Day
          • Night
          • Soothing

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips