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  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store
  • Sterilize and store

Philips AventSterilizer

SCF291/00

4.2
| (99) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

1 award

Sterilize and store
Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Sterilize in just 10 mins

Sterilize and store

  • Bottle Sterilizer

  • Advanced

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

99

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

23/10/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very convenient, user friendly.

Love how user friendly it is. And how it is basically foolproof.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

28/06/2023

Canada

Canada

No fuss, easy to use product!

The size is great. You can fit a lot in here and its modular design allows for you to sterilize in small or big batches. It also has a minimalist look to it that looks really nice on your counter. Overall, I would highly recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

26/11/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The product is easy to use

I am happy because it’s so easy to use, easy to clean and lightweight

Pros

Lightweight. Easy to clean as it is made of plastic

Cons

I can’t see anything wrong about it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.