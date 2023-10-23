2 year warranty
Bottle Sterilizer
Advanced
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Awards
4.2
of 5
99
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Jswish
23/10/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Very convenient, user friendly.
Love how user friendly it is. And how it is basically foolproof.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
LouM
28/06/2023
Canada
No fuss, easy to use product!
The size is great. You can fit a lot in here and its modular design allows for you to sterilize in small or big batches. It also has a minimalist look to it that looks really nice on your counter. Overall, I would highly recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
CGGab
26/11/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
The product is easy to use
I am happy because it’s so easy to use, easy to clean and lightweight
Pros
Lightweight. Easy to clean as it is made of plastic
Cons
I can’t see anything wrong about it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.