Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    Philips Avent

    Sterilizer

    SCF291/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Sterilize and store Sterilize and store Sterilize and store
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      SCF291/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sterilize and store

        Sterilize in just 10 mins

        • Bottle Sterilizer
        • Advanced
        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

        A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

        Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

        Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

        Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          304 x 183 x 359  mm
          Weight
          1.78  kg

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips