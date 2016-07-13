2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
11oz/330ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
The variable flow nipple has a slot cut which provides an adjustable the flow rate. Flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the nipple with the baby's nose
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.
Awards
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Roja
13/07/2016
US
Great bottles
These are really great bottles. I use it every day, very easy to clean and few parts. It really works as it says. My baby also liked the bottle and the nipples are really good. I did not observe any fussiness. I really love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle
SydneeMariee10
25/03/2013
US
I love Avent bottles!
I've been using Avent bottle since my son was born. He's 5 months and we love them! We love the designs on the bottles and have noticed he has not been colic as other parents have explained their babies have been with other bottles. Love love love this product, and highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle
Alex4460
12/01/2015
US
Good bottle
I actually have the classic bottles and natural. I like them both have no problems with either. But my daughter seems to prefers the classic bottles more. But out of all the bottles I have tried these two are the ones she likes. Will keep buying this brand over and over again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle