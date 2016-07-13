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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF646/17

3.8
| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

For healthy, active feeding
The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
See all benefits

Clinically proven to reduce colic

For healthy, active feeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

The variable flow nipple has a slot cut which provides an adjustable the flow rate. Flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the nipple with the baby's nose

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in Airflex Valve

Built-in Airflex Valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

13/07/2016

US

US

Great bottles

These are really great bottles. I use it every day, very easy to clean and few parts. It really works as it says. My baby also liked the bottle and the nipples are really good. I did not observe any fussiness. I really love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

25/03/2013

US

US

I love Avent bottles!

I've been using Avent bottle since my son was born. He's 5 months and we love them! We love the designs on the bottles and have noticed he has not been colic as other parents have explained their babies have been with other bottles. Love love love this product, and highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

12/01/2015

US

US

Good bottle

I actually have the classic bottles and natural. I like them both have no problems with either. But my daughter seems to prefers the classic bottles more. But out of all the bottles I have tried these two are the ones she likes. Will keep buying this brand over and over again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/37 Classic baby bottle

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