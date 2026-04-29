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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF646/17
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User manual - English
Leaflet
All (7)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?