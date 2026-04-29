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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

Discontinued

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Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF646/17

Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 16 July 2021

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 7 January 2021

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