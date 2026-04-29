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Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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User manual
All (7)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Can I alternate Avent Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses