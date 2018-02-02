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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic baby bottle

SCF680/27

4.2
| (146) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

1 award

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
See all benefits

Trusted for 30 years

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 Bottles

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow nipple

  • 0m+

Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

146

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

02/02/2018

US

US

Nice bottles

I thought these bottles were great. My son took to them just fine even though he is mostly breastfed. He doesn't have a lot of colic or gas issues so I can't necessarily say they helped with that but they were easy to clean and assemble. I received this product from the weeSpring Parent Panel in exchange for an honest review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

01/02/2018

US

US

Great bottles

Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle. I used it to feed my newborn and he really enjoyed it. He has had some issues with gas and feeding from this bottle seemed to make it a little more manageable for him. The nipple was the perfect size and I could tell he really enjoyed it. The bottles were very easy to clean and to put together. The shape was easy to hold and manage while feeding. I would highly recommend these bottles for not only babies who have problems with gas or colic, but for all babies!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

21/06/2017

US

US

Love this!

I used these for daughter, and loved them. She was mainly breastfed, but had no trouble transitioning to the bottle if I was away. She never had issues being gassy. I was however, bad about putting in the extra piece which would cause a mess. However, that was my fault!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.