Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Baby bottles & nipples

    Philips Avent

    Classic baby bottle

    SCF680/27
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    Avent
    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

      SCF680/27
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all classic-plus-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Classic baby bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

        Trusted for 30 years

        • 2 Bottles
        • 4oz/125ml
        • Newborn flow nipple
        • 0m+
        Compatible with the Philips Avent range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent range

        The Philips Avent Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise to use the Classic bottles with Classic feeding nipples only.

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

        BPA free*

        BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Different flow rate nipples available

        Different flow rate nipples available

        The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

        Always use the adapter ring

        Always use the adapter ring

        Remember to always use the Philips Avent Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips Avent Classic bottle).

        Technical Specifications

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          Ease of use
          • Dishwasher & microwave safe
          • 5 parts

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes nipple acceptance
          Nipple
          • Two piece anti-colic system
          • Flexes to feeding rhythm

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Soft silicone

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          2  pcs

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Breast Pump, VIA cups and Classic Teats

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
              • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips