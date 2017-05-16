2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
11oz/330ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Awards
4.4
of 5
53
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Yara
16/05/2017
US
Amazing
I began to use on 2013 until today. I have a toddler and a baby with 2 months. Avent is a must.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
kenix85
18/04/2016
US
Great bottles
I received Avent Bottles samples for my son to try, After using the bottles for 2 weeks with my 4 month old son I am happy to leave possitive feedback.They don't leak, are easily assembled, and are quality made. Highly reccomended!! I went to the store and bought more bottles for him. I Love avent bottles
This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Robert80
28/03/2016
US
Best there is
We received this product as a sample to review and it is great. We have used this type of bottle for years and will continue to do so. It just works great. Easy to hold, easy to clean. Would recommend for sure.
This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.