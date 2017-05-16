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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic baby bottle

SCF686/17

4.4
| (53) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
See all benefits

Trusted for 30 years

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

53

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

16/05/2017

US

US

Amazing

I began to use on 2013 until today. I have a toddler and a baby with 2 months. Avent is a must.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

18/04/2016

US

US

Great bottles

I received Avent Bottles samples for my son to try, After using the bottles for 2 weeks with my 4 month old son I am happy to leave possitive feedback.They don't leak, are easily assembled, and are quality made. Highly reccomended!! I went to the store and bought more bottles for him. I Love avent bottles

This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle

28/03/2016

US

US

Best there is

We received this product as a sample to review and it is great. We have used this type of bottle for years and will continue to do so. It just works great. Easy to hold, easy to clean. Would recommend for sure.

This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.