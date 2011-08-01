Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Baby bottles & nipples

    AVENT Feeding bottle

    SCF686/17
    AVENT
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Less fussing, especially at night* Less fussing, especially at night* Less fussing, especially at night*
      -{discount-value}

      AVENT Feeding bottle

      SCF686/17
      Find support for this product

      Less fussing, especially at night*

      Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. Clinical studies show that the Philips AVENT Bottle SCF686/17 significantly reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night*

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Feeding bottle

      Less fussing, especially at night*

      Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. Clinical studies show that the Philips AVENT Bottle SCF686/17 significantly reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night*

      Similar products

      See all classic-plus-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Feeding bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Less fussing, especially at night*

        Less colic**

        • Classic
        • 11oz
        • Variable Flow Nipple
        Easy latch on due to the unique skirt on the nipple

        Easy latch on due to the unique skirt on the nipple

        Unique skirt on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby for more comfort.

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing**

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing**

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby’s health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant feeding bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips AVENT Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true during night-time.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Unique two piece anti-colic system

        Unique two piece anti-colic system

        The uniqe two piece anti-colic system consists of the Philips AVENT nipple and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

        Different flow rate nipples available

        Different flow rate nipples available

        The Philips AVENT Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

        Always use the adapter ring

        Always use the adapter ring

        Remember to always use the Philips AVENT Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips AVENT Classic bottle).

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips AVENT Classic botle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Compatible with the majority of the Philips AVENT range

        The Philips AVENT Classic bottle is compatible with the majority of the Philips AVENT range. We advise to use the Philips AVENT Classic baby bottles only with Philips AVENT Classic feeding nipples.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Feeding Bottle
          1  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes nipple acceptance
          Nipple
          Flexes to feeding rhythm
          Anti-colic valve
          Two piece anti-colic system

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Following EU directive (2011/8/EU)
              • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
              • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less fussing than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips