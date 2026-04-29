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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
Support
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User manual
Leaflet
All (11)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Sealing discs for feeding bottle
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?