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2 year warranty
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All series
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHB5500BK/27
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (5)
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the Philips Bluetooth headphone with a computer?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Troubleshooting for pairing and connecting problem
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low