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  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

Discontinued

Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ6500CL/00

2.8
| (9) Reviews
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving.
See all benefits

Wireless sports earbud headsets

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

  • Best for outdoor use

  • Bluetooth®

  • Sweat/ water proof

  • Earbud

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

9

Reviews

2

03/04/2022

US

US

Great sound

I don't know why others are giving this such a negative review. The sound is way better than the ear buds you stick way inside your ear canal that will definitely ruin your hearing way sooner than just listening to loud music in your car with the windows rolled up. Not only that, the earbuds that go into your ear is the worst sound you can get from ear phones. You're better off getting ones that fit over your ears. The one thing i give this product a 4 is due to not being able to find replacement earpieces. Other than that the sound is great and pairs rather easily.

Pros

Much better sound compared to earbuds that fit inside your ear like earplugs

Cons

Nowhere to order ear piece replacements. The ear pieces are hard to fit in your ear but oh well, what are you gonna do

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

28/12/2016

US

US

Nice design. Works well. Very comfortable. Some instructions for Bluetooth connecting would be nice.

Was very tired of wrestling with earbud cords. Chose the ActionFit for its design and ear piece comfort. Product is exactly as advertised. My only criticism is the lack of Bluetooth connection instruction in the packaging.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones

11/06/2020

US

US

Great but does not fit in ear great.

I would recommend this product to people that work out a lot .

Pros

Good quality

Cons

Not a good fit in ear

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary