2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ6500CL/00
Best for outdoor use
Bluetooth®
Sweat/ water proof
Earbud
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.
Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.
2.8
of 5
9
Reviews
BreadnButta
03/04/2022
US
Great sound
I don't know why others are giving this such a negative review. The sound is way better than the ear buds you stick way inside your ear canal that will definitely ruin your hearing way sooner than just listening to loud music in your car with the windows rolled up. Not only that, the earbuds that go into your ear is the worst sound you can get from ear phones. You're better off getting ones that fit over your ears. The one thing i give this product a 4 is due to not being able to find replacement earpieces. Other than that the sound is great and pairs rather easily.
Pros
Much better sound compared to earbuds that fit inside your ear like earplugs
Cons
Nowhere to order ear piece replacements. The ear pieces are hard to fit in your ear but oh well, what are you gonna do
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Flying4Fun
28/12/2016
US
Nice design. Works well. Very comfortable. Some instructions for Bluetooth connecting would be nice.
Was very tired of wrestling with earbud cords. Chose the ActionFit for its design and ear piece comfort. Product is exactly as advertised. My only criticism is the lack of Bluetooth connection instruction in the packaging.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones
DJ Gabe
11/06/2020
US
Great but does not fit in ear great.
I would recommend this product to people that work out a lot .
Pros
Good quality
Cons
Not a good fit in ear
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Actual results may vary